Results released from OVI checkpoint Saturday
BOARDMAN — Members of the Mahoning County Operating a Vehicle Impaired Task Force, in collaboration with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, issued several citations conducted at a sobriety checkpoint last weekend.
The checkpoint on Market Street at Hillman Way was conducted from 10:30 p.m. Saturday to 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
A total of 531 vehicles passed through the checkpoint. There were 19 vehicles directed into the diversion area for further investigation.
Enforcement activity associated with the checkpoints and saturation patrols was as follows: five arrests for OVI, three summonses for driving under suspension, five summonses for no operator’s license, one citation for child restraint, six summonses for drug abuse, one summons for drug-abuse instruments, two summonses for drug paraphernalia, one arrest for disorderly conduct/obstruction, one citation for open container, one citation for headlights required, two citations for expired registration, one citation for permit violation and one citation for prohibited window tint.
Task force agencies participating in the checkpoint were Canfield, Boardman, Jackson, Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office, Mill Creek MetroParks, New Middletown and Poland.
