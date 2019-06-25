Pa. to OK $60M school security program for 2nd year


June 25, 2019 at 11:50a.m.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania lawmakers say they'll authorize a second year of school and community security grants, a $60 million program spurred by last year's Florida school shooting that killed 17 people.

Republican lawmakers said Monday a newly unveiled compromise budget package will keep the program intact for the coming school year. Officials did not have immediate details on how the program guidelines will change.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf had proposed a second year at $45 million, but lawmakers say they are diverting another $15 million from the state court system's cash reserve to bring it up to $60 million.

Under the past year's program, school districts could apply for a grant for a wide range of purposes, including safety and security assessments, security-related technology, training, counselors, police officers and anti-violence programs.

