One Health Ohio to cut ribbon
YOUNGSTOWN
ONE Health Ohio is conducting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new Northside Dental Center located in the former Northside Regional Medical Center Medical Building A in the Politis Auditorium on the first floor at 11:30 a.m. Friday. The dental center is on the third floor. Tours and refreshments will be available.
SOV sets antiques appraisal show
HOWLAND
Shepherd of the Valley-Howland is hosting an antique tent show from 3 to 7 p.m. July 18 at the facility, 4100 North River Road NE.
Modeled after the television program “Antiques Road Show,” the show features many appraisers including Richard Cervantes, who appears periodically on the “Antique Road Show” as a specialist on Asian art and oriental rugs.
The event is free. Each attendee may bring a maximum of two items for appraisal. For information, contact Rachel Ellis at 330-856-9232, ext. 2618.
Free diabetes education offered
AUSTINTOWN
Mahoning County Public Health is offering a free diabetes empowerment education program for individuals with type 1, type 2 or pre-diabetes, which encourages small lifestyle changes and teaches about diabetes and the way it affects health.
The program is an interactive small group workshop that takes place once a week for six weeks.
These workshops are offered: Mondays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. July 8-Aug.19 at the Davis Family YMCA in Boardman, and Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. July 11-Aug. 15 at Mahoning County Public Health in Austintown. The class is open to the public, and YMCA membership is not required.
Registration is required. For information, call 330-270-2855, ext. 109.
Tax-free income for vets
YOUNGSTOWN
Heritage Manor Rehabilitation & Retirement Community is offering a program by the Senior Veterans Administration Services of Ohio to discuss tax-free income available to wartime veterans and their surviving spouses at 2 p.m. July 5 at Heritage Manor, 517 Gypsy Lane.
The Aid and Attendance Improved Pension Benefit, available to veterans who were in active service during a time of war, and to their surviving spouses and dependent children. The event is free. For information, call 330-746-1076, ext. 207.
