Mitsubishi moves North American HQ to Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mitsubishi Motors says it’s moving its North America headquarters from Cypress, California, to Franklin, Tennessee.
This is a breaking news story. Watch Vindy.com for updates.
