House looks set to pass emergency funding bill for migrants
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic leaders in the House proposed somewhat tighter requirements for the care of unaccompanied refugee children as they sought to pass a $4.5 billion emergency funding bill to address the humanitarian crisis involving the thousands of migrant families detained after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.
Lawmakers and aides said the concessions – and a full court press by top leaders such as Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. – were likely to result in a winning tally when the measure comes to a vote later today, despite lingering reservations among Hispanic and liberal Democrats.
The Senate hopes to vote on a different, and bipartisan, companion measure as early as today as the chambers race to wrap up the must-do legislation by the end of the week. Many House Democrats say the Senate version's provisions aimed at helping migrant children are not strong enough. House Democrats seeking changes met late Monday with Pelosi, and lawmakers emerging from a morning caucus meeting were supportive of the legislation.
Rep. Darren Soto, D-Fla., said the Democratic measure would fully fund migrant care and "make sure that we are treating these immigrant children with dignity like any other great country would."
The White House is threatening to veto the House bill, saying the measure would hamstring the administration's border security efforts and raising fresh questions about the legislation's fate.
Changes unveiled today would require the Department of Homeland Security to establish new standards for care of unaccompanied immigrant children and a plan for ensuring adequate translators to assist migrants in their dealings with law enforcement.
Many children detained entering the U.S. from Mexico have been held under harsh conditions, and Customs and Border Protection Chief Operating Officer John Sanders told The Associated Press last week that children have died after being in the agency's care. He said Border Patrol stations are holding 15,000 people – more than triple their maximum capacity of 4,000.
Congress plans to leave Washington in a few days for a weeklong July 4 recess. While lawmakers don't want to depart without acting on the legislation for fear of being accused of not responding to humanitarian problems at the border, it seems unlikely that Congress would have time to send a House-Senate compromise to Trump by week's end.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 21, 2018 2:52 p.m.
House rejects hard-right immigration bill, baring GOP divide
- June 19, 2018 6:41 p.m.
New GOP plan: Hold kids longer at border, but with parents
- June 19, 2018 2:05 p.m.
Lawmakers barred from child migrant facility in Florida
- February 15, 2019 8:27 a.m.
Trump will sign border deal but will also declare emergency
- June 20, 2018 midnight
Trump, GOP leaders strain for solution
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.