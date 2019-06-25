GM investing $4.2B in plants in Texas, Mich., Ind., Ohio
ARLINGTON, Texas
General Motors Co. has announced it’s investing more than $4.2 billion in assembly plants in Indiana, Michigan and Texas to prepare for the launch of its next generation of pickups and SUVs. It is also investing in plants in Ohio.
The company said today that it’s increasing capacity, improving operating efficiencies and making other upgrades at plants in Fort Wayne, Indiana; Flint, Michigan; and Arlington, Texas.
GM says new investments also are occurring at plants in Ohio ahead of the release of 2021 models of pickups and SUVs.
The Texas site manufactures popular SUV brands, including the Chevrolet Tahoe and GMC Yukon. Officials say $1.4 billion will be spent on the Arlington plant and upgrades are scheduled to be completed next year.
GM says it has invested more than $23 billion in its U.S. manufacturing base since 2009.
