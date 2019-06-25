Girard's Cappuzzello is new Austintown superintendent
AUSTINTOWN — The Austintown Local Schools next superintendent is David Cappuzzello, current Girard City Schools superintendent.
School board members selected Cappuzzello from a pool of 17 applicants and approved his five-year contract at $135,000 a year during a Tuesday afternoon meeting at the middle school.
“Being a west-sider all my life, looking at Austintown from afar, it was always the place you wanted to be,” said Cappuzzello. “People came here and they didn’t leave.
“We’re going to do some great things here.”
The board also officially hired Blaise Karlovic as district treasurer, who will replace outgoing Treasurer Ryan Ghizzoni, set to step down at the end of the month.
Karlovic’s annual salary was set at $125,000.
