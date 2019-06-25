Girard firefighters, others, help contain fuel leak


June 25, 2019 at 1:31p.m.

GIRARD — The city fire department responded to a tractor-trailer that leaked fuel at Interstate 80 at 10:30 p.m. Monday.

Officials say the driver lost control and drove into the median, and the side of the truck was punctured by a rock. Firefighters say the driver was uninjured, and about 150 to 300 gallons of diesel fuel leaked.

Girard firefighters are cross-trained in Haz-Mat response, so they worked to create a containment pool to stop diesel fuel from running into a storm drain.

Haz-Mat, the Environmental Protection Agency and the city sewage department was notified, and Weathersfield Township responders assisted the firefighters with booms to prevent more fuel from spilling into the storm drain.

