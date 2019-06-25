First lady’s spokeswoman to be White House press secretary


June 25, 2019 at 1:00p.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump has announced that her spokeswoman will be the new White House press secretary.

Stephanie Grisham, who has been with the Trumps since 2015, will also take on the role of White House communications director.

The first lady tweeted Tuesday that she “can think of no better person to serve the Administration & our country.”

Grisham succeeds Sarah Sanders, who announced her resignation earlier this month.

