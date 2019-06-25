Driver pleads not guilty in motorcycle crash that killed 7


June 25, 2019 at 12:11p.m.

inline tease photo
Photo

Photo by: Associated Press

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A lawyer for a pickup truck driver blamed for causing a collision that killed seven motorcyclists has entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Authorities said today that 23-year-old Volodymyr Zhukovskyy waived his arraignment on negligent homicide charges. The plea was entered in Lancaster, New Hampshire.

Zhukovskyy was arrested Monday morning at his home in Massachusetts and handed over to New Hampshire authorities after a court appearance that day.

Investigators say the truck Zhukovskyy was driving was towing a flatbed trailer when it collided with a group of motorcycles Friday on a two-lane highway in Randolph.

Criminal complaints say Zhukovskyy was driving erratically, crossed the center line and collided with the bikes.

Records show Zhukovskyy has been stopped twice on suspicion of drunken driving in the past seven years.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Youngstown


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$139900


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$165000


Columbiana


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$499900