BUSINESSSFlbdigest

State lawmakers OK JobsOhio proposals

COLUMBUS

The state government approved 10 economic development proposals Monday expected to generate $105 million in new payroll, draw more than $139 million in statewide investments and create 1,559 new jobs. The proposals were brought by JobsOhio and its regional partners to the Ohio Tax Credit Authority for review before approval.

Bailey to oversee Gener8tor program

YOUNGSTOWN

Gener8tor, a business accelerator working with the Youngstown Business Incubator, hired Patrick Bailey to oversee its gBETA accelerator program. The program will help assist “Industry 4.0” companies which include additive manufacturing, logistics and Internet of Things-related industries.

Winery to stage songwriter nights

BOARDMAN

Diletto Winery, 8578 Market St., is starting a “Nashville-style” Songwriter Night that will be on the last Friday of every month from 7 to 10 p.m. The first is scheduled for Friday. The free, open-mix events will feature local songwriters, as well as area cover artists. To participate, call 330-330-8844.

RCJR buys land by Rulli Bros. Boardman

BOARDMAN

RCJR Holdings Ltd. purchased the plot of land near Rulli Bros. on South Avenue. The 7.64-acre plot was purchased for $725,000 on May 1. Robert Fellman, the sole active member of RCJR Holdings, Ltd., also owns Boardman Subaru.

Ohio gasoline prices for week increase

The average gas prices in Northeast Ohio this week is $2.56 per gallon. In Youngstown, the average gas price was $2.48 per gallon on Monday.

The average gas price last week was $2.41 per gallon, while the average gas price during the week of June 25 last year was $2.67.

UPMC, Highmark reach 11th-hour deal

HARRISBURG, Pa.

Western Pennsylvania health care behemoths UPMC and Highmark struck a deal announced Monday that averts the looming breakup of their business relationship and prevents disruption and higher costs for some patients.

The contract will extend Highmark insurance customers’ in-network access to UPMC doctors and hospitals for another decade, access that had been scheduled to expire Sunday with the end of a five-year, state-brokered consent decree.

UPMC had opposed renewing their agreement in 2012 after Highmark purchased what is now Allegheny Health Network and became what UPMC viewed as a competitor in providing health services and insurance coverage.

UPMC in a statement posted online said the new contract covers all of western Pennsylvania. It described the agreement as “built on a foundation of trust, compromise and collaboration.”

Atty. Gen. Josh Shapiro, who earlier this month lost a court decision to extend the companies’ relationship, called the agreement a good deal for patients and the public.

Staff/wire reports

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc.,22.22‚àí0.37

Aqua America, 2.13 41.87‚àí0.08

Avalon Holdings,2.400.05

Chemical Bank, 3.3739.33‚àí0.12

Community Health Sys, 2.57‚àí0.14

Cortland Bancorp, .4423.640.55

Farmers Nat., 2.5913.910.08

First Energy, 3.48 43.61‚àí0.07

Fifth/Third, 3.2027.18‚àí0.18

FNB Corp., 4.1811.23‚àí0.32

General Motors, 4.1736.960.04

General Electric, .3910.28‚àí0.21

Huntington Bank, 4.19 13.390.06

JP Morgan Chase, 2.88108.66‚àí0.78

Key Corp, 3.9617.100.03

Macy’s, 6.85 21.80‚àí0.49

Parker Hannifin, 2.11169.80‚àí1.24

PNC, 2.81133.670.53

Simon Prop. Grp., 4.91162.03‚àí2.06

Stoneridge31.37‚àí0.88

United Comm. Fin., 2.95 9.36‚àí0.01

Selected prices from Monday’s 4 p.m. close.