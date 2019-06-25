BIRTHS


June 25, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Naudia Jones and Marquise Prieto, Struthers, boy, June 22.

Gregory and Danielle Leigh, Hubbard, boy, June 22.

Michael and Rebekah White, Youngstown, girl, June 23.

Darren and Jeannie Fankhauser, Arvada, Colo., girl, June 23.

St. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL

Cyganna Raimey and Christopher Botley, Warren, girl, June 20.

Nicholas and Chelsea Hackenson, Warren, girl, June 21.

Jordan and Maria Cline, Niles, girl, June 22.

Abigail Corley and Tyler Day, Niles, girl, June 22.

Robert and Elizabeth Johnson, girl, June 22.

Emoni Jones, McKeesport, Pa., girl, June 22.

SHARON REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER

Rusty and Tracy Laidlaw, Greenville, Pa., boy, June 19.

