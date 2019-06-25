BIRTHS
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Naudia Jones and Marquise Prieto, Struthers, boy, June 22.
Gregory and Danielle Leigh, Hubbard, boy, June 22.
Michael and Rebekah White, Youngstown, girl, June 23.
Darren and Jeannie Fankhauser, Arvada, Colo., girl, June 23.
St. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
Cyganna Raimey and Christopher Botley, Warren, girl, June 20.
Nicholas and Chelsea Hackenson, Warren, girl, June 21.
Jordan and Maria Cline, Niles, girl, June 22.
Abigail Corley and Tyler Day, Niles, girl, June 22.
Robert and Elizabeth Johnson, girl, June 22.
Emoni Jones, McKeesport, Pa., girl, June 22.
SHARON REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER
Rusty and Tracy Laidlaw, Greenville, Pa., boy, June 19.
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.