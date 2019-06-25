Agenda Wednesday

Hubbard school board, work session at 5:30 p.m., regular session at 7 p.m., board room, 108 Orchard Ave.

Liberty Township trustees, regular meeting, 8 a.m., administration building, 1315 Church Hill-Hubbard Road.

Lowellville school board, special meeting, 7 p.m., library, 52 Rocket Place.

Mahoning County Career & Technical Center board, 4:30 p.m., conference room, 7300 N. Palmyra Road, Canfield.

Mahoning Valley Sanitary District, board meeting, 4 p.m., assembly room, 1181 Ohltown-McDonald Road, Mineral Ridge.

Mathews school board, 6 p.m., executive session, immediately followed by 7 p.m. regular meeting, high school cafeteria, 4429 Warren Sharon Road, Vienna.

Newton Falls school board, regular meeting, 5 p.m., boardroom, 907 Milton Blvd.

Niles school board, 5:30 p.m., administration building, 309 N. Rhodes Ave.

Struthers City Council, 6:15 p.m., council caucus; 7 p.m., regular meeting, council chambers, city hall, 6 Elm St.

Trumbull County Board of Health, regular meeting, 1 p.m., first-floor waiting room, Trumbull County Combined Health District, 176 Chestnut Ave. NE, Warren.

Beaver Township trustees, special meeting, 11 a.m., township administration building, 11999 South Ave., North Lima. Purpose: Discussion on trading in and purchasing police vehicles and to meet with fire personnel.

