WASHINGTON — Washington’s July 4th “Salute to America” envisioned by President Donald Trump will conclude with the capital’s longest-ever fireworks display thanks to donations being made by two of America’s biggest pyrotechnics outfits, according to the Washington Examiner.

The Interior Department told Secrets that Phantom Fireworks, owned by Bruce Zoldan of the Mahoning Valley, and the famed family-run Fireworks by Grucci have donated a second display for the national Independence Day celebration to combine with the traditional 20-minute performance by Garden State Fireworks.

“We’re gearing up for what I think we can safely say without hyperbole is going to be the biggest fireworks show that D.C. has seen,” said Mike Litterst, spokesman for the National Park Service’s Washington sites.

Litterst said that result will be a display bigger than the Bicentennial celebration on July 4, 1976. “This is going to eclipse that tremendously,” he said.