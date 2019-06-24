Zoldan's Phantom Fireworks to be part of Trump July 4th celebration
WASHINGTON — Washington’s July 4th “Salute to America” envisioned by President Donald Trump will conclude with the capital’s longest-ever fireworks display thanks to donations being made by two of America’s biggest pyrotechnics outfits, according to the Washington Examiner.
The Interior Department told Secrets that Phantom Fireworks, owned by Bruce Zoldan of the Mahoning Valley, and the famed family-run Fireworks by Grucci have donated a second display for the national Independence Day celebration to combine with the traditional 20-minute performance by Garden State Fireworks.
“We’re gearing up for what I think we can safely say without hyperbole is going to be the biggest fireworks show that D.C. has seen,” said Mike Litterst, spokesman for the National Park Service’s Washington sites.
Litterst said that result will be a display bigger than the Bicentennial celebration on July 4, 1976. “This is going to eclipse that tremendously,” he said.
More like this from vindy.com
- May 28, 2019 8:53 a.m.
UPDATE | Zoldan meets with White House on fireworks tariffs talk
- July 4, 2013 12:01 a.m.
After slow start, fireworks sales finally ramped up
- July 3, 2013 7:30 p.m.
Sales picked up late for fireworks
- July 6, 2007 midnight
Fireworks retailer stays busy as the smoke clears
- May 28, 2019 4:59 p.m.
Zoldan urges no tariffs on Chinese fireworks
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.