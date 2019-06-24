Woman, 77, dies in house fire in Falls

NEWTON FALLS

A 77-year-old woman has died in a house fire, according to the fire chief.

The blaze broke out on the 300 block of Oak Knoll around 5:20 p.m. Sunday, 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

City schools’ honors

YOUNGSTOWN

Eight schools in the Youngstown City School District received bronze awards for Positive Behavior Interventions and Support at an educational summit held at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center.

Chaney High School and Youngstown Rayen Early College High School were recognized, as were Williamson, Volney Rogers, Paul C. Bunn, William Holmes McGuffey and Martin Luther King elementary schools and Rayen Early College Middle School.

There were 19 schools that received a bronze award.

This was the YCSD’s first year in applying to be recognized, and as a result was only eligible for bronze awards. Silver and gold awards are available to schools that have been involved in the program for multiple years.

Trumbull libraries seek additional levy

WARREN

The trustee board of the Warren-Trumbull County Public Library has voted to place a 0.4-mill additional continuing tax levy on the Nov. 5 general-election ballot.

Current projections show a deficit library budget as early as 2023. Expenses will surpass income, necessitating possible cuts in library hours, staffing and services, and prohibiting building improvements, according to a board news release.

If approved, the levy would annually generate $985,172, which would go toward increased investment in library materials including digital resources; improvements to the libraries’ facilities, HVAC systems, and technology infrastructure; and construction of additional space at the Warren Library for expanded programming for children and teens and more community meeting space. The levy will cost a family with a $100,000 home about $14 additional per year to support library services.

Trumbull road closings

JOHNSTON

The Trumbull County engineer announced that Fisher Corinth Road just north of state Route 5 will be closed July 1-5 for bridge replacement. The recommended detour route is west on state Route 5, north on state Route 193, east on Fisher Corinth Road.

In addition North Park Avenue in North Bloomfield just north of York Street will be closed July 8 through Aug. 16 for a culvert replacement. The recommended detour route is east on York, north on state Route 46, west on state Route 322 and south on Fenton Road.

Ladies’ Day Out

YOUNGSTOWN

The Office of Alumni and Events at Youngstown State University invites alumnae and friends to Ladies’ Day Out at 11 a.m. July 14, in the Atrium in the Williamson College of Business Administration.

The event, which takes place during the Summer Festival of the Arts, includes a champagne brunch, a speaker, door prizes and tours of Williamson Hall.

This year’s featured speaker is Leah Merritt, president and chief executive of the YWCA Mahoning Valley since 2011.

For information on Ladies’ Day Out, contact Catherine Cala at YSU Alumni & Events at 330-941-2752 or cacala@ysu.edu.

Closed for roadwork

WEATHERSFIELD

Trumbull County engineer announced that Salt Springs Road between state Route 46 and Ohltown-McDonald Road will be closed until Saturday for a culvert replacement. The recommended detour is south on state Route 46, east on Ohltown-McDonald.

Agenda Tuesday

Austintown school board, work session at 11 a.m. in the Dr. David Ritchie Legacy Room, central office, 700 S. Raccoon Road; executive session at 1 p.m. at Austintown Middle School, 800 S. Raccoon Road.

Craig Beach planning & zoning commission, 7 p.m., municipal building, 2538 Grandview Road, Lake Milton.

Columbiana school board, 6 p.m., high-school media center, 700 Columbiana-Waterford Road.

Crestview school board, special meeting, 6 a.m., high-school conference room, 44100 Crestview Road, Columbiana.

Lawrence County commissioners, noon, Marti Park, 985 Phillips School Road, New Wilmington, Pa.

Mahoning County Planning Commission, 1 p.m., conference room, 50 Westchester Drive, Austintown.

McDonald school board, 7 p.m., high-school library, 600 Iowa Ave.

Newton Falls Joint Fire District, 6 p.m., Newton Township Government Center, 4410 Newton Falls-Bailey Road.

Springfield school board, 6 p.m., intermediate school, 11333 Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road, New Middletown.

Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority, regular meeting, noon, administrative office, suite 101, 4076 Youngstown Road SE, Warren.

Western Reserve school board, special meeting, 5:30 p.m., K-12 library, 13850 Akron-Canfield Road, Berlin Center.

Surplus food/clothing

Alpha and Omega First Baptist Church, 3120 Winton Ave., Youngstown, bag of food and clothing, 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday. Recipients must bring a photo ID.

