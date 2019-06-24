Phantom Fireworks donates fireworks for D.C. Fourth

By WILLIAM K. ALCORN

alcorn@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Phantom Fireworks, in partnership with Fireworks by Grucci, is donating to the National Parks Service what is billed as the largest Fourth of July display in the history of Washington, D.C.

Phantom, with headquarters in Youngstown, is providing the fireworks and Grucci, which put on the fireworks for President Donald Trump’s inauguration, is handling the technical and display work for the $750,000 show which includes a mile-long line of fireworks, said Bruce Zoldan, Phantom president and CEO.

“Given the generous financial contribution by Phantom Fireworks, the creative engineering and choreographic contribution of Fireworks by Grucci will be at no cost to taxpayers,” Phantom Fireworks said in a news release.

Phantom Fireworks operates 79 consumer fireworks retail showrooms in 15 states and is the largest brick-and-mortar retailer in the country.

“Given our long-standing relationship with the Grucci family, we are honored to be collaborating with them and the Department of Interior to bring Americans together all across the country,” said Zoldan. “As two long-standing, multi-generational fireworks businesses, it is important to us that the American people have access to a wholesome family show to salute and honor our country.”

“We are extremely honored to donate our time and creativity to celebrating America’s ideals and values, especially on Independence Day,” said Fireworks by Grucci CEO and creative director Phil Grucci, who personally designed the performance.

“We heard about the show in late February or early March, and at that time we went to Washington, D.C., and said we’d like to donate the show,” said Zoldan.

“From our side, it’s totally nonpolitical. It’s the capital of America, and it’s a show we want to be part of this Fourth of July,” he said.

“We are absolutely excited to be part of the celebration. We sell our products in 49 states. We’re not doing it for political reasons. We hope to bring Americans together,” said Zoldan.

“Lighting up the back yards of America” is our motto. In this case, we are going to paint the skies of Washington, D.C.,” he said.