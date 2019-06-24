Pa. apartment building fire displaces residents, no injuries
MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a fire at a western Pennsylvania apartment building has displaced several families but did not cause any injuries.
The fire in McKees Rocks was reported around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, and firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze a short time later. They also rescued some pets.
Authorities say the fire appears to have started in a second-floor unit, though the cause remains under investigation. That apartment sustained substantial interior damage, while other units had less damage.
The displaced residents were receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.
