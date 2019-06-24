Local Dems host debate watch parties Wednesday, Thursday

Local Democratic Party members, community members and activists will gather to watch U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, and other Democratic presidential candidates present solutions to the pressing issues facing our families.

Debate watch parties are planned for Wednesday in Trumbull County and Thursday in Mahoning County.



The Wednesday watch party is hosted by Trumbull County Democratic Party and will be at party headquarters in Pinetree Plaza in Niles, 36 Youngstown Warren Road. The event will begin at 8 pm.



The Thursday watch party is hosted by Mahoning County Young Democrats and ProgressMV and will be at Rhine Haus Bier Hall, 40 N. Phelps St., in downtown Youngstown. The event will begin at 8:30 p.m. Admission is free at both parties.