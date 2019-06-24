Judge DiSalvo at meet-and-greet at GOP HQ on Tuesday
BOARDMAN — Judge Renee DiSalvo, who is running to retain her seat on the Youngstown Municipal Court bench in the November general election, will be at a meet-and-greet event at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Mahoning County Republican Party headquarters, 8384 Market St.
Former Gov. John Kasich in October 2018 selected her to fill out the term of Judge Elizabeth Kobly, who had retired.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 24, 2018 12:05 a.m.
Governor picks Renee DiSalvo for Youngstown Municipal Court judge
- May 24, 2019 midnight
Election for Youngstown judge is steeped in political intrigue
- February 12, 2019 12:05 a.m.
Muni court to hold BMV amnesty workshop
- August 1, 2018 12:01 a.m.
Kobly stepping down as Youngstown Municipal Court judge
- May 22, 2019 2:06 p.m.
Bond set for former YSU football player
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.