Judge DiSalvo at meet-and-greet at GOP HQ on Tuesday


June 24, 2019 at 12:05p.m.

BOARDMAN — Judge Renee DiSalvo, who is running to retain her seat on the Youngstown Municipal Court bench in the November general election, will be at a meet-and-greet event at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Mahoning County Republican Party headquarters, 8384 Market St.

Former Gov. John Kasich in October 2018 selected her to fill out the term of Judge Elizabeth Kobly, who had retired.

