FUNDRAISER

Top finishers

Twenty-four entries were made in six categories for Sunday’s first Taste of St. Patrick’s fundraising event at St. Patrick’s Church on Youngstown’s South Side. First-place finishers and their recipes in each category are:

Appetizers and bread: Rev. Edward P. Noga of St. Patrick’s Church, Irish soda bread

Salads: Mayor Jamael Tito Brown and Law Director Jeff Limbian, parmesan pistachio salad with field greens

Side dishes and specials: Maria Rodriguez, Puerto Rican rice and beans

Soups: Alice Noga, stuffed pepper soup

Main dishes: Roseann DiBernardo, eggplant parmesan

Desserts: Vicki Vicars, chocolate cherry fudge Bundt cake

Source: Marcy Fessler, event chairwoman