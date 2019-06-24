UPDATE | Authorities ID woman in fatal Newton Falls fire

WARREN — The Trumbull County Coroner's Office has identified the woman who died in Sunday's fire on Oak Knoll Avenue as Kelly Reese, 42, who lived in the home where the fire took place.

An autopsy to determine the cause and manner of her death will take place Wednesday.

Fire officials believe the fire started on the front porch and spread rapidly into the house. Reese was removed from the second floor of the home.

Firefighters knocked down the fire when they got there and rescued he woman. She was declared dead by emergency medical technicians.

10:24 a.m.

