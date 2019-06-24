COURTS

COLUMBIANA COUNTY

NEW COMPLAINTS

Salem Community Hospital v. Anthony Sernicola et al, money.

DOCKET

Westfield Insurance Co. v. Jeffrey Falk, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

DISSOLUTIONS ASKED

Douglas Hoffer, of 4526 Adams Road, East Palestine, and Stacy Hoffer, of same.

DIVORCES ASKED

Joellen Browning, of 15370 Summit Drive, East Liverpool, v. Thomas Browning, of 1020 St. George St., East Liverpool.

Lynn Langdon, of 15758 Pineview Drive, East Liverpool, v. Jeffrey Langdon, of 365 Duncan Ave., East Liverpool.

TRUMBULL COUNTY

NEW COMPLAINTS

Farmers National Bank of Canfield v. Joyce Schleicher et al, foreclosure.

Freedom Mortgage Corp. v. Richard Doan et al, foreclosure.

American Advisors Group v. Shannon M. Lymore et al, foreclosure.

US Bank NA v. Jason M. Elek et al, foreclosure.

Home Federal Savings & Loan Association of Niles v. Jaimee L. Klingensmith et al, foreclosure.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Mirko Tatic et al, foreclosure.

Bank of America NA v. Margo S. Williams et al, foreclosure.

Citimortgage Inc. v. Pamela A. Marlatt et al, foreclosure.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB v. Edward C. Sable et al, foreclosure.

Huntington National Bank v. Debra J. Hawes, other civil.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Lisa M. Hoerig, other civil.

Children’s Hospital Medical Center of Akron v. Henry Bailey, other civil.

Cach LLC v. Corey J. Hughlett, other civil.

First Student Inc. v. Hope Academy for Autism et al, other civil.

Randy Jones v. Nickolas Marinkovich et al, other civil.

Portfolio Recover Associates LLC v. Bogdan Djoric, other civil.

US Bank NA v. Thomas Drokin, other civil.

Carrie Decesare et al v. Elk River Export Co. et al, other civil.

Governors Square Co. v. Visual Communications LLC, other civil.

Frenchtown Square Partnership v. Nick Enterprises Inc., other civil.

Cafaro Northwest Partnership v. Exit Rush Inc., other civil.

Governors Square Co. v. Issachar LLC et al, other civil.

Claire Taylor v. Thomas Peterson et al, other torts.

Keyauta R. McCorkle et al v. Taylor S. Parker et al, other torts.

Justin D. McCune v. Mary E. Cleer, other torts.

Ronald S. Squiric v. Charter Communications et al, workers compensation.

Robert H. Burdess v. TMS International LLC et al, workers compensation.

John D. Davis v. XPO Logistics Freight Inc. et al, workers compensation.

Judith G. Wortman surviving spouse v. RG Steel Warren LLC et al, workers compensation.

Department of Taxation v. 2 Stoned Vapors, money.

Department of Taxation v. Ablaze Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Adgate Garden Center Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Advanced Computer and Data Com Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. AJ Cores LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. American Steel & Alloys LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Anthonie W. Curtis, money.

Department of Taxation v. Arckonicon Electronics LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Spot at the Top of the Hill Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Baseline Printing Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. John Beer, money.

Department of Taxation v. BMI Properties LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Katherine Bovard, money.

Department of Taxation v. Donna Brown, money.

Department of Taxation v. Joseph Campbell, money.

Department of Taxation v. Steven Campbell, money.

Department of Taxation v. Myong Chin, money.

Department of Taxation v. John S. Cope Jr., money.

Department of Taxation v. Dean A. Cubbin, money.

Department of Taxation v. Timothy O. Dotson, money.

Department of Taxation v. Edwin Duncan, money.

Department of Taxation v. Antonio Eduardo, money.

Department of Taxation v. Edward Bolyard, money.

Department of Taxation v. Endo Marketing Group LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. ESAM LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Margaret J. Evans, money (2).

Department of Taxation v. Everly & Wilson Partnership, money.

Department of Taxation v. Kiaunna R. Frazier, money.

Department of Taxation v. Furniture Decor & More LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Garretson Knives LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Grandma’s Lil Shop of Treasures, money.

Department of Taxation v. Ronald Grubb, money.

Department of Taxation v. Warren Homes III Corp., money.

Department of Taxation v. J & MK Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. J. Jackson Enterprises LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Joe Maxx Coffee Co. Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Chester Jones, money.

Department of Taxation v. K3Offroad LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Edward L. Korchnak, money.

Department of Taxation v. Lady Bugs Unlimited LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Lamota Enterprises LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Lavish Essentials LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Local & Global Investments Corp., money (2).

Department of Taxation v. Main Street Storage LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Major Productions II Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Manny Auto Repair LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Matt Smiley’s Auto Service and Repair LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Michelle McCauley, money.

Department of Taxation v. Tonya M. McClure, money.

Department of Taxation v. McFarland & Son Funeral Services Co., money.

Department of Taxation v. Medicine Food Ltd., money.

Department of Taxation v. Thaddeus K. Minnick, money.

Department of Taxation v. Mobile Power LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Leroy B. Moyer, money.

Department of Taxation v. Munnell Investments LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Necar Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Newport Exteriors Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Oven Fresh Pizza, money.

Department of Taxation v. Over the Rainbow Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Robert T. Palmer, money.

Department of Taxation v. Brenda Pepus, money.

Department of Taxation v. Joseph Porter, money.

Department of Taxation v. Michael Porterfield, money.

Department of Taxation v. Travis Putnam, money.

Department of Taxation v. Raines and Thomas Mold Remediation and Construction, money.

Department of Taxation v. Lori A. Rankin, money (5).

Department of Taxation v. David Ray, money.

Department of Taxation v. Relly’s Seafood, money.

Department of Taxation v. Richmond Concrete Products Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Rosemary’s Home Health, money.

Department of Taxation v. Albert Rosenberg, money.

Department of Taxation v. Salon 46 LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Salon Two34 LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Michael Savich, money.

Department of Taxation v. SI Machinery LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Simon Auto LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Squibbs Custom Vinyl LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Superior Septic LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Teresa Suverison, money.

Department of Taxation v. Sylvia’s Boutique LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Nicholas M. Tadla, money.

Department of Taxation v. Taylor Bros. Muffler & Brake Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Nail Shop LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Shop on Liberty Street LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. William C. Thornton Jr., money.

Department of Taxation v. Gatta Trucking LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Trumbull Feed and Supply Inc., money (2).

Department of Taxation v. Vapors Dream LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Guido’s Wonder Bar, money.

Seven Seventeen Credit Inc. v. Nicholas J. Pirigyi, money.

Discover Bank v. David Bass, money.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Rodney McDaniels, money.

John Deere Financial FSB v. Paul A. Yassall, money.

State of Ohio ex rel v. Leroy Braxton et al, money.

Unifund CCR LLC v. William R. Broan, money.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Becky Fulop, money.

DISSOLUTIONS ASKED

James P. Vechery and Anita J. Vechery.

Rebecca R. Pro and Arturo D. Pro.

Carissa M. Davis and Eric L. Davis.

Lesley A. Tietz and Ryan D. Tietz.

DIVORCES ASKED

Jeremy Curd v. Mary Curd.

Mark Tilton v. Ashley Tilton.

Joshua L. Guerrero v. Krystle Guerrero.

Dina Sparent v. Joseph Sparent.

Trina Socha v. Michael Socha.

Michelle Brown v. David Brown.

Ashley D. Winters v. Eric J. Winters.

MAHONING COUNTY

DOCKET

Steven Cramer v. Poland Township et al, order of magistrate.

Lloyd A. McMillan v. Holly M. Rhoads et al, order of magistrate.

James E. Turner v. Beverly Hills Floors Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

American Builders and Contractors Supply Co. Inc. v. Eric Gallite et al, order of magistrate.

Dorothy M. Reder et al v. Patricia J. Wallace et al, order of magistrate.

State v. Antoine E. Davis, sentenced.

State v. Alexis Norman, partially dismissed.

State v. Kevin A. Sabo, sentenced.

State v. Kadamein R. Butler, partially dismissed.

State v. Teqwan Scott, pleads guilty.

State v. Katelyn Governale, sentenced.

State v. Brittany A. Satterfield, pleads guilty.

State v. Dr. Pradeep Mathur, sentenced.

Rocco F. Nolfi and Amy J. Nolfi, dissolution granted.

Samantha Kerby and Philip Kerby, dissolution granted.

Tanya Edwards and Jamey Edwards, dissolution granted.

Shawna L. Lewis and Jeffrey J. Lewis, dissolution granted.

Eric C. McBurney and Cindy I. McBurney, dissolution granted.

Catherine A. Lavernuick and Jesse J. Lavernuick, dissolution granted.

Michael A. Buchanan and Belinda G. Buchanan, dissolution granted.

Kathryn C. Dick and William R. Dick, dissolution granted.

Kimberly R. McHenry and John E. McHenry, dissolution granted.

Jessica Roman and Frank A. Roman, dissolution granted.

Christopher J. Harris and Joyce L. Harris, dissolution granted.

Amanda J. Frederick and Shawn L. Frederick, dissolution granted.

Marc Delsignore and Joy Delsignore, dissolution granted.

Danielle A. Daniel and Paul J. Daniel II, dissolution granted.

Margaret A. Tomory and William A. Tomory, dissolution granted.

Abbey L. Deangelis and Timothy Deangelis, dissolution granted.

Ida M. Romeo and Antonio Romeo, dissolution granted; wife returns to former name of Ida Marie Budrevich.

David A. Robinson and Alisa Robinson, dissolution granted.

Colleen Valdez and Benjamin Valdez, dissolution granted.

Heather Ruthrauff and Trent Ruthrauff, dissolution granted.

Elizabeth A. Moser and Daniel J. Moser, dissolution granted.

Marc A. Centofanti and Martha J. Centofanti, dissolution granted.

Linda Carrera Griswold v. Ronald D. Griswold et al, dismissed.

Lynn M. Yovanovich v. Sam Yovanovich, divorce granted to both.

Robert J. Mistovich Jr. v. Michael B. Mistovich, divorce granted to plaintiff.

Melissa Spitler v. Gene Spitler, divorce granted to plaintiff; wife returns to former name of Melissa Ann Blue.

Thomas J. Snodgrass v. Lisa M. Snodgrass, divorce granted to plaintiff.

Amy J. Means v. Daniel L. Means, divorce granted to plaintiff; wife returns to former name of Amy Jo Johns.

Angela S. Bates v. Richard Allen Bates, divorce granted to plaintiff.

Mirna Rivera v. Jesus Rivera, divorce granted to plaintiff.

Nicole Vrankovich v. Ronald Vrankovich II, divorce granted to plaintiff; wife returns to former name of Nicole Marie Jenkins.

Holly L. Almasandeh v. Husam H. Almasandeh, divorce granted to plaintiff; wife returns to former name of Holly Lynn Tubbs.

Lynda S. Feren v. Donald Feren, divorce granted to both; wife returns to former name of Lynda Sue Kistler.

Marian D. Rodriguez v. Antonio C. Delgado, divorce granted to both.

Sadi Santana v. Sherley Santana, divorce granted to both; wife returns to former name of Sherley Sanchez.

Rachel M. Zayas v. Francisco Zayas III, divorce granted to both.

Arlene A. Kralj v. Samuel J. Peloza III, divorce granted to both.

William D. Diver v. Tammy L. Haefke, divorce granted to plaintiff.

Donald G. Betker v. Stacey V. Wilson Betker, divorce granted to plaintiff.

John A. Smith v. Sandra Pavelko, divorce granted to plaintiff.

Joann F. Crytzer v. Michael A. Crytzer, divorce granted to plaintiff; wife returns to former name of Joann Frances Burkey.

Juliemar C. Pina v. Daniel R. Pizarro, divorce granted to plaintiff.

Kaileen W. Balestrino v. Braeden A. Speerbrecher, divorce granted to plaintiff.

Diana Amrit v. Bheem Amrit, divorce granted to plaintiff; wife returns to former name of Diana Persaud.

Eva Stokes v. Darrell Stokes, divorce granted to plaintiff.

Mesean E. Fletcher v. Robert L. Littrell, divorce granted to plaintiff.

Ariel R.P. Latoni v. Maybel N. Candelaria, divorce granted to plaintiff.

Stacy L. Parker v. David J. Doak, divorce granted to plaintiff.

Angel Goodspeed v. Jason Goodspeed, divorce granted to plaintiff; wife returns to former name of Angel Marie Mang.

Willie T. Wileman v. Jennifer Wileman, divorce granted to plaintiff.

Lonny M. Whitaker v. Sandra G. Whitaker, divorce granted to plaintiff.

Bria Richardson v. Daryl Casey Jr., divorce granted to plaintiff.

Joyce Augustine v. Michael Augustine, divorce granted to both.

Logan Atanga v. Yannick Atanga, divorce granted to plaintiff; wife returns to former name of Logan Woods Green.

Dawn Marshall v. Joseph Marshall, divorce granted to plaintiff; wife returns to former name of Dawn Marie Zarlingo.