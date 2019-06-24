CORRECTIONS
A Page A1 story in Saturday’s Vindicator under the headline “Youngstown schools: Board powerless to reinstate principal” incorrectly stated that the Ohio Senate version of the state budget bill includes language to abolish House Bill 70. No such language is included in the Senate version of the bill approved unanimously last week. It is included in the House version.
In a caption to a photograph on Page A1 of Sunday’s Vindicator about the 150th anniversary of the newspaper, the title for Vindicator Editorial Page Editor/Columnist Bertram de Souza was incorrect.
