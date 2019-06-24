Boardman police investigating weekend thefts
BOARDMAN — Six people were arrested over the weekend on theft charges at Walmart, according to police reports.
Jordan Espada, 19, of Youngstown, and Roger Campbell, 19, of New Middletown, were arrested Friday for attempting to leave the store without paying for about $150 worth of merchandise.
Nelida Mendoza, 39, Keishla Oliveras, 27, and Madeline Baez-Ortega, 20, all of Struthers, were arrested Sunday for scanning items with the wrong price tags. The total value of the stolen merchandise was about $77. Two children, ages 4 and 6, were present at the time of the incident.
Jennifer Taylor, 37, of Youngstown, was arrested Sunday for attempting leave the store with more than $500 worth of merchandise. She was accompanied by two women loss-prevention employees were unable to detain.
More like this from vindy.com
- March 13, 2019 11:50 a.m.
Mother, son arrested for attempted theft at Kohl's
- September 27, 2013 2:26 a.m.
TJ Maxx cleaners charged with stealing merchandise
- September 26, 2013 11:44 a.m.
Boardman police arrest two from stealing from TJ Maxx
- April 18, 2019 12:14 p.m.
Walmart reports three thefts to Boardman PD
- August 1, 2017 12:04 p.m.
Youngstown man faces theft charges after Walmart incident
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.