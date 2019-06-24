Beaver Township trustees have special meeting Wednesday
NORTH LIMA — Beaver Township trustees will have a special meeting at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the township administration building, 11999 South Ave. Trustees will discuss trading in and purchasing police vehicles and meet with fire personnel.
More like this from vindy.com
- December 24, 2007 12:19 p.m.
Beaver Township trustees have special meeting Thursday
- February 9, 2018 9:13 a.m.
Beaver Township trustees have special meeting Saturday
- October 23, 2007 2 a.m.
Agenda Wednesday
- December 23, 2014 midnight
Agenda Wednesday
- July 29, 2008 midnight
Beaver trustees to vote on Green dispatching
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.