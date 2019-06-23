SCHOLARSHIPS

The list of high-school graduates who have received college or university scholarships based on information provided by school officials. Included are single scholarships of $5,000 or more accepted by the student. Dollar amounts represent the total value of the scholarships for four or more years, if applicable. More local scholarship recipients will be published in the future.

JOHN F. KENNEDY

Alejandro Canarte: Notre Dame College, Deans Scholarship, $40,000.

Peyton Comer: Washington & Jefferson College, Deans Award, $88,000.

John Michael Diana: Ohio University, Regents Scholarship, $54,000.

Gannon Fridley: Walsh University, Vanasse Scholarship, $56,000.

Reginald Goudeau: Oberlin College, Questbridge Scholarship, $63,000.

James Graham: Notre Dame College, Academic Scholarship, $88,000, Athletic Scholarship, $72,000.

Alexander Hernandez: Lake Erie College, Founders Award, $64,000.

London Hua: Loyola University New Orleans, Recognition Award, $56,000.

Mackinzie Kirk: Thiel College, Merit Scholarship Award, $72,000.

Jarrett Likens: Thiel College, Athletic Scholarship, $62,000.

Kaytlin Marlatt: Notre Dame College, Dean’s Scholarship, $68,000, Athletic Scholarship, $30,000.

Michael Neopolitan: Thiel College, Merit Award, $40,000.

Megan Walsh: John Carroll University, Magis Scholarship, $96,000.

LIBERTY

Sean Baumeier: Youngstown State University, Trustee’s Scholarship, $20,000,

Ettore Campriani: Michigan State University, Merit Scholarship, $20,000,

Zachary Coman: Walsh University, DeBartolo Foundation Scholarship, $10,000, Merit Scholarship, $56,000.

Aaron Cousin: Kent State University, Trustee’s Scholarship, $24,000,

Lawren Davis: University of Mount Union, Dean’s Scholarship, $56,000.

Ashley Fabian: YSU, Trustee’s Scholarship, $20,000.

Mason Granger: YSU, Trustee’s Scholarship, $20,000.

Melina Manning: YSU, Trustee’s Scholarship, $20,000.

Anthony Marsco: YSU, Trustee’s Scholarship, $20,000.

Travis Myers: YSU, Trustee’s Scholarship, $20,000.

Jason Ngo: YSU, Trustee’s Scholarship, $20,000.

Morgan Orr: Gannon University, Knight Achievement Scholarship, $64,000.

Kameron Thomas: University of Mount Union, Dean’s Scholarship, $56,000.

Kylan Wilson: Tabor College, Football Scholarship, $46,000.