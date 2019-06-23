New Castle YMCA host Pop-Up Fitness classes
Staff report
NEW CASTLE, PA.
The New Castle Community YMCA invites all Lawrence County residents to participate in the Y’s Pop-Up Fitness classes.
The first classes being offered are hula hooping taught by Ally Fulena at Cascade Park in the grassy area between the carousel and the train station at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and 2 p.m. Thursday at Pearson Park Pool in Neshannock on either the concrete or grassy area.
Pop-Up Fitness classes are free. Registration is encouraged to help with planning and supplies, but it is not required. Participants can register by calling 724-658-4766 or email Michelle Swogger of the YMCA at mswogger@ncymca.org.
