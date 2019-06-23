New Castle YMCA host Pop-Up Fitness classes


June 23, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Staff report

NEW CASTLE, PA.

The New Castle Community YMCA invites all Lawrence County residents to participate in the Y’s Pop-Up Fitness classes.

The first classes being offered are hula hooping taught by Ally Fulena at Cascade Park in the grassy area between the carousel and the train station at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and 2 p.m. Thursday at Pearson Park Pool in Neshannock on either the concrete or grassy area.

Pop-Up Fitness classes are free. Registration is encouraged to help with planning and supplies, but it is not required. Participants can register by calling 724-658-4766 or email Michelle Swogger of the YMCA at mswogger@ncymca.org.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$165000


Youngstown


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$139900


Columbiana


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$499900