New Castle YMCA host Pop-Up Fitness classes

Staff report

NEW CASTLE, PA.

The New Castle Community YMCA invites all Lawrence County residents to participate in the Y’s Pop-Up Fitness classes.

The first classes being offered are hula hooping taught by Ally Fulena at Cascade Park in the grassy area between the carousel and the train station at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and 2 p.m. Thursday at Pearson Park Pool in Neshannock on either the concrete or grassy area.

Pop-Up Fitness classes are free. Registration is encouraged to help with planning and supplies, but it is not required. Participants can register by calling 724-658-4766 or email Michelle Swogger of the YMCA at mswogger@ncymca.org.