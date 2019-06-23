NEWSMAKERS

Scamp the Tramp wins the World’s Ugliest Dog Contest

Scamp the Tramp will never win a beauty contest. But he’s won an ugly one.

The bug-eyed, dreadlocked pooch took top honors Friday night at the 31st annual World’s Ugliest Dog Contest.

Owner Yvonne Morones of Santa Rosa, Calif. won an appearance with Scamp on the “Today” show, $1,500 in cash, another $1,500 to donate to an animal shelter – and a trophy the size of a Rottweiler.

“He’s Scamp the Champ, no longer Scamp the Tramp,” Morones told the Santa Rosa Press-Democrat after the victory.

Associated Press