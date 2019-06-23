MILESTONES

DOCTORS

Mary C. Wirtz, daughter of Charles and Catherine Wirtz of Canfield, recently graduated from Ohio State University College of Medicine.

Dr. Wirtz is a 2011 graduate of Canfield High School. She earned a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from OSU in 2015. She began her residency in internal medicine at Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center this month.

GRADUATIONS

These students recently were awarded bachelor’s degrees unless otherwise noted:

Thiel College, Greenville, Pa.: Phillip Randell Brewer of Cortland, Peyton Nicole Allen of Mineral Ridge, Cody Jeffrey Dennis of Sebring, and Anthony Joseph Donnorummo and Alyssa Wilburn, both of Youngstown.

