Grief counselors at WGH high school today
WARREN — Grief counselors will be available at Warren G. Harding High School from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday for students who would like to talk to someone about their classmate Jerimiah Barnes, 17, who died in an ATV accident along Parkwood Drive about 7:30 p.m. Friday.
