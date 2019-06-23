Grief counselors at WGH high school today


June 23, 2019 at 9:05a.m.

WARREN — Grief counselors will be available at Warren G. Harding High School from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday for students who would like to talk to someone about their classmate Jerimiah Barnes, 17, who died in an ATV accident along Parkwood Drive about 7:30 p.m. Friday.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Columbiana


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$499900


Youngstown


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$139900


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$165000