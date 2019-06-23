Funeral set for 9-year-old

HUBBARD

Memphis Vance, a 9-year-old Hubbard Elementary School student who was battling a rare disease called biliary atresia, died Thursday, according to an obituary posted on the Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home website. A school fundraiser that raised more than $9,000 for Vance’s medical bills was featured in The Vindicator in May. Services will be at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home at 4 p.m. today. Calling hours are 1 to 4 p.m.

Summer lit program

BOARDMAN

Incoming Youngstown City School District CEO Justin Jennings will help kick off a summer literacy program Monday at 11 a.m. at Excalibur Barber inside the Southern Park Mall.

B.R.I.D.G.E. Barbers is a national program that aims to combat summer learning loss. Reading sessions start at 11 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of the month at rotating locations.

Trumbull parks close

WARREN

Trumbull MetroParks announced Thomas Swift and Canoe City MetroParks are closed indefinitely due to flooding.

The parks will reopen once flood waters recede and cleanup has taken place, according to a park news release.

One dead in Coitsville

COITSVILLE

One person is dead after what police are calling a domestic issue at a Coitsville motel, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Initial reports show police were dispatched to the King’s Motel on McCartney Road for two gunshot victims.

Capt. Keith Brown of the Coitsville Police Department says an altercation happened between a husband and wife.

One victim was transported to the hospital and another was pronounced dead.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation as well as the Mahoning County coroner are investigating. No other information was immediately available late Saturday night.

Man killed in wreck

STREETSBORO

A Masury man was killed in an accident involving a semitrailer in Streetsboro on Friday morning, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Police say the victim, identified as Shayne Owens, 27, struck the rear end of the stopped trailer, causing his vehicle to spin off of the road and flip.

The incident happened on state Route 14 just before 10:30 a.m.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 50-year-old man from Newton Falls, was taken to University Hospital Portage Medical Campus after the accident.

The crash remains under investigation by the Summit Metro Crash investigation team.

Agenda Monday

Austintown Township trustees, 3:30 p.m., township hall, 82 Ohltown Road.

Boardman Township trustees, 5:30 p.m., 8299 Market St.

Brookfield Township trustees, department head meeting and executive session, 8:30 a.m., 6844 Strimbu Drive.

Girard City Council, 6:30 p.m., caucus, 7 p.m., regular, Girard Municipal Court, 105 N. Market St.

Lordstown Village Council, finance committee meeting, 1 p.m., council chambers, 1455 Salt Springs Road SW.

Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board, 5 p.m., second floor, suite 201, 222 W. Federal St., Youngstown.

McDonald school board, regular board meeting, 7 p.m., high school library, 600 Iowa Ave.

McDonald zoning appeals board, 6 p.m., community room, 500 Ohio Ave.

Newton Township trustees, 6:30 p.m., 4410 Newton Falls-Bailey Road.

Poland school board, 6 p.m., township hall, 3339 Dobbins Road.

Village of Lowellville design and review board, 7 p.m., city hall, 140 E. Liberty St.

AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.