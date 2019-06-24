Former Mahoning County Judge Tim Franken dies

Staff report

CANFIELD

Timothy E. Franken, 71, a former Mahoning County Common Pleas Court judge and longtime assistant county prosecutor, will be remembered for his great contributions to criminal justice, county Prosecutor Paul Gains said.

Mr. Franken of Canfield, who died last week, was “a great trial lawyer,” Gains said., adding, “I valued him highly.”

In 2007, Ohio Gov. Ted Strickland appointed Franken to the vacant Common Pleas Court seat vacated by former Judge Maureen Cronin. He lost election to a full term on the court in 2008.

At the time of his appointment, Franken said he had tried 12 death penalty murder cases and more than 100 felony cases in his career.

“I’ve been a trial lawyer for a long time, so I know how things work. That equips me to be able to handle these cases in a fair and efficient manner,” he said then.

He was a graduate of Youngstown Ursuline High School, received his bachelor’s degree from Youngstown State University and his law degree from the University of Akron.

Funeral arrangements for him are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Boardman-Canfield Chapel on Starr’s Centre Drive.

Calling hours will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the chapel. The funeral will follow there at 1 p.m.