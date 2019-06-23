Diocese releases names of priests accused of sexual abuse
Associated Press
CLEVELAND (AP) — A Roman Catholic diocese based in Cleveland has made public a list of 22 previously unnamed priests and other clergy it says have been credibly accused of sexually abusing minors.
The recently-released list contained the names of 21 priests and a deacon, along with those of 29 priests whom the diocese had previously named publicly. Bishop Nelson Perez said in a letter announcing the release that a committee assembled by the diocese determined that the accusations against the clerics were "more likely than not to be true."
Perez pledged in October to follow the lead of other dioceses and release the names of priests credibly accused of sexual abuse, past and present.
The Cleveland diocese in 2002 began publishing the names of priests who were accused from that year forward.
