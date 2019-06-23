COURTS

TRUMBULL COUNTY

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Matthew S. Morrow, 32, of Warren, and Charlene M. Brown, 42, of same.

Karen S. Grimm, 67, of Niles, and Edward G. Davis Jr., 59, of Warren.

Angela A. Bumpus, 55, of Eleanor, W.Va., and Carl G. Shock, 56, of Cortland.

Ronald J. Fauvie, 58, of Warren, and Trina M. Woodall, 48, of same.

Christopher M. Mills, 46, of Girard, and Tracie L. Caudill, 41, of same.

Robert D. Brothers, 25, of North Bloomfield, and Michelle E. Eden, 25, of same.

Kenneth F. Stout, 31, of Niles, and Amanda L. Hanshaw, 31, of same.

Ryan D. Onesti, 33, of Hubbard, and Jordana I. Lima, 29, of same.

Kody A. Mayle, 31, of Warren, and Clararether L. Streeter, 26, of same.

Courtney N.T. Thomas, 26, of Berlin Center, and John H. Cain Jr., 31, of Warren.

Justin M. Wallace, 20, of Niles, and Kristen A. Collins, 19, of same.

Roy L. Russell, 44, of Newton Falls, and Tammy L. Campbell, 53, of Lake Milton.

Pennie L. Leek, 61, of Warren, and Kenneth A. Severt, 51, of Garrettsville.

Timothy M. Bowser, 24, of Warren, and Kaitlin M. Ginkinger, 23, of same.

Steven M. Noe, 32, of Fowler, and Lisa M. Lauer, 31, of same.

David C. Murphy, 28, of Masury, and Erika Matsumoto, 21, of same.

Alexis A. Tribby, 23, of Hubbard, and Matthew H. Jones, 22, of same.

Shelly M. Justine, 60, of Warren, and Robert E. Harrell Jr., 64, of same.

Tyler S. Lisa, 26, of Hubbard, and Samantha A. Dudley, 25, of same.

Sarah E. Santangelo, 23, of Mineral Ridge, and Zachary M. Brewer, 24, of same.

James A. Oswald, 42, of Warren, and Vauline C. Indrajaya, 49, of same.

Eliana K. Schonberger, 26, of Youngstown, and Zachary J. Kupec, 25, of same.

Johnathan M. Pesa, 28, of Warren, and Annastasha M. Wyant, 30, of same.

Darrick K. Douce, 32, of Newton Falls, and Alexandra M. Wiseman, 30, of Lake Milton.

Roy S. Spencer, 49, of Warren, and Brandy G. Weekley, 34, of same.

Stephen C. Gorman, 44, of Warren, and Kristina M. James, 36, of same.

Kaleb R. Armstrong, 25, of Warren, and Gabriella M. Pishotti, 25, of same.

Katilyn N. Christine, 22, of Fowler, and Ethan J. Greathouse, 22, of same.

Gregory J. Rihel, 34, of Niles, and Jerica M. Hixon, 25, of same.

Thomas R. Hull, 44, of Newton Falls, and Angela M. Motz, 40, of same.

Ryan D. Hensley, 56, of Farmdale, and Genevieve L. Garcia, 53, of same.

Richard J. Hart, 25, of Warren, and Halie E. Ayres, 22, of same.

Clara E. Hostetler, 23, of West Farmington, and Johnny V. Mast, 28, of same.

Tyrell C. Surles, 32, of Cortland, and April L. Young, 36, of same.

Kurtis L. Showers, 24, of Niles, and Kimberly A. Vasbinder, 25, of same.

Wesley M. Gibson, 23, of Portersville, Pa., and Laura B. Innocenzi, 24, of Cortland.

Joshua J. Cover, 34, of Mineral Ridge, and Cheyenne A. Marsh, 25, of Stoneboro, Pa.

DOCKET

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Danielle Griffith, default.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Debbie L. Ball, default.

Autovest LLC v. Deone Whitehead, default.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Jennifer L. Henry, default.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Carl Widman, default.

Midland Funding LLC v. Shelby Balk, default.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. David A. Poling, dismissed.

Carolyn J. Bridgen et al v. Erik P. Dubecky et al, dismissed.

Glen L. Chaney et al v. Edward Rovnak et al, dismissed.

Ronald Meiss v. RTI International Metals Inc. et al, dismissed.

Daniel Morar III v. Ann M. Nohra, dismissed.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Douglas E. Finn et al, dismissed.

Industrial Tube & Steel Corp. v. Legacy Measurement Solutions Inc., dismissed.

State v. Thomas Jones, sentenced.

State v. Beth A. Williams, sentenced.

State v. Jill E. Hoolahan, sentenced.

State v. Kiwan R. Warren Herrod, sentenced.

State v. Zachary M. Carpenter, sentenced.

State v. Robert O. Daniels, sentenced.

DISSOLUTIONS GRANTED

Sarah Barnes and Tyler Barnes.

Michele N. Burns and Erik J. Burns.

Jenny Flickinger and Jeffrey B. Childress.

MAHONING COUNTY

DOCKET

Bank of New York Mellon v. William D. Kohn et al, dismissed.

Michelle Labozan v. Pawz Two Adopt et al, settled and dismissed.

Lori Parry v. Michael R. Tolson, settled and dismissed.

Huntington National Bank v. Dorothy Decapita et al, confirmed sale and ordered distribution.

Aim Integrated Logistics Inc. v. Malaynia Spiva, order of magistrate.

Antonio Watson et al v. Prince L. Oquendo et al, settled and dismissed.

Farm Credit Mid America PCA v. Daniel B. Schaefer et al, order of magistrate.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Robert J. Becker et al, order of magistrate.

Robert Vaughn et al v. Michael S. Brown, order of magistrate.

Seven Seventeen Credit Union Inc. v. Rhonda J. Smith et al, order of magistrate.

Tim E. McCurdy et al v. Lindsey Smith D.O. et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Frances M. Mastroiacovo et al, foreclosure.

Mark T. Trgovac v. GL International LLC et al, settled and dismissed.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Carlos Williams et al, foreclosure.

State v. Samantha Barnes, dismissed.

State v. Will Howard, partially dismissed.

State v. Danielle Russell, sentenced.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Fred J. Jordan II et al, order of magistrate.

Virginia A. Kashmiry v. Donna Blisard et al, order of magistrate.

Francisco A. Mateo M.D. Inc. et al v. Nicholas G. Proia M.D. et al, order of magistrate.

US Bank National Association v. Joseph L. Wainwright Jr. et al, dismissed.

Nellie Fernandez v. Humility of Mary Health Partners et al, order of magistrate.

JAD Rentals of Youngstown LLC v. Sharon Cox, decision of magistrate.

Gobels Towing and Recovery Inc. v. Martin Trucking Inc., order of magistrate.

Charles Nisevich v. Timothy Simpson et al, order of magistrate.

Serena R. Campbell et al v. Edward L. Wallace et al, order of magistrate.

Wendelle Diehl v. Westchester Square Apartments et al, order of magistrate.

Eric J. Manning et al v. Jacqueline D. Ferguson et al, dismissed.

Jennifer L. Farris v. Kathleen L. Bodamer et al, dismissed.

Facility Products and Services LLC v. Fawn Plaza LLC, settled.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Mitch K. Stevens Jr. et al, dismissed.

John M. Kraysets Jr. et al v. Anthony E. Ellison et al, order of magistrate.

Citimortgage Inc. v. Ernest L. Walker et al, order of magistrate.

Tim E. McCurdy et al v. Lindsey Smith D.O. et al, order of magistrate.

Stephen Thompson v. Kishma Croft, dismissed.

Apostolos Group Inc. v. Rubino Construction Inc., order of magistrate.

Navient Credit Finance Corp. v. Micah E. Ballard, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

John R. Chaban et al v. Antonine Village et al, order of magistrate.

Brian S. Hackett v. Exal Corp. et al, order of magistrate.

Tharnia L. Green v. Ahmad Hosseinipour et al, order of magistrate.

Citibank NA v. Viola Gregory et al, order of magistrate.

Lacey A. Monroe v. Borden Dairy Co. of Ohio LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Wells Fargo USA Holdings Inc. v. Michael A. Trell et al, dismissed.

Youngstown Education Association v. Youngstown City School District, order of magistrate.

Mary Storey v. Albert R. Ferney et al, dismissed.

Nancy Byle v. Ian A. McKenna et al, order of magistrate.

Grant Shirley et al v. SXS Gear LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Ken Bielik v. City of Youngstown et al, order of magistrate.

American Express National Bank v. Andrew Samuels et al, order of magistrate.

Christian Carlos v. Dumitru Iures, settled and dismissed.

Frank Carradine v. Acuity Capital LLC et al, settled.

Progressive Direct Insurance Co. v. Frank Aguiar, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

George Vass v. James M. Mrofchak et al, dismissed.

Planet Home Lending LLC v. Arquailla K. Wright et al, order of magistrate.

Tenesha R. Thomas v. Founders Insurance Co., order of magistrate.

Gregory C. Tyson et al v. Frank Houser III et al, settled and dismissed.

Groover Roofing and Siding Inc. v. Patricia Dierkes, order of magistrate.

Eileen Nitzsky v. Ohio Living et al, order of magistrate.

Dena McCollough et al v. Daniel R. Lucas et al, order of magistrate.

Robert S. McIntyre v. Rhoda F. Swartz et al, order of magistrate.

State v. Keith Holly, sentenced.

State v. Kristine Johnson, sentenced.

State v. Barraya Hickson, sentenced.

State v. Jarrell Washington, sentenced.

State v. Ronald J. Adams, sentenced.

State v. Chandriel Strong, sentenced.

State v. Nicholas McCue, sentenced.

State v. Austin J. Brown, pleads guilty.

State v. Frankie Hudson, sentenced.

State v. Jose M. Carrion Rivera, sentenced.

State v. Will Howard, pleads guilty.

State v. Anthony Spragling, sentenced.

State v. Jesse Spragling, sentenced.

State v. Jack W. Dean, pleads guilty.

Integrity Racing Stables LLC et al v. Paul Groves et al, order of magistrate.

Blazer Resources LLC v. K Line Logistics Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Donald Lewis v. Addiction Outreach Clinic LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Catherine Mondora v. Beeghly Oaks Operating LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Gary Lasko v. Bruce Haddle, settled and dismissed.

Kelley Gallagher v. Matthew Beiling et al, settled.

Rashida K. Barnes v. Humility of Mary Health Partners et al, dismissed.

Nellie Fernandez v. Humility of Mary Health Partners et al, settled.

Aim Integrated Logistics Inc. v. Malaynia Spiva, order of magistrate.

Donald A. Simmons et al v. Kuntz Properties Inc., order of magistrate.

Low Key Farms LLC v. Tracy Dearth, order of magistrate.

Earl Wainwright v. Gary Bednarik et al, order of magistrate.

Destany E. Liston v. Dolores C. Venneri et al, order of magistrate.

Allen C. Conti v. RRV Motor Cars Inc., order of magistrate.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Roberto Z. Cerna et al, order of magistrate.

Kacie Anderson v. Gia Defabio et al, order of magistrate.

Charles Fitzgerald v. Amy S. Hovis et al, order of magistrate.

Board of Commissioners of the Mill Creek MetroParks v. Elizabeth Chahine et al, order of magistrate.

Marion Pudder v. AVS Mobility Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

JP Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp. v. Barbara Ormiston et al, order of magistrate.

Gary Pittman et al v. Brittany Clevenger et al, order of magistrate.

Edward S. D’Angelo v. James P. Jamison M.D., order of magistrate.

Robert J. Bowens v. Steel Valley Paving and Concrete, order of magistrate.

MTGLQ Investors LP v. Michael P. Shives et al, confirmed sale and ordered distribution.

Amato D. D’Apolito v. Alvin Flick et al, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

M and T Bank v. Amanda J. Roth et al, confirmed sale and ordered distribution.

Donald A. Simmons et al v. Kuntz Properties Inc., order of magistrate.

Candice P. Larocca et al v. Gateways to Better Living Inc. et al, settled and dismissed.

Yolanda Bracetty et al v. Vision Property Management LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Thompson Enterprises Inc. v. Ranson Ware Jr., order of magistrate.

Melissa M. Rios v. Hormel Foods Corp. et al, order of magistrate.

Sonia Bhatia v. David Moss et al, order of magistrate.

Huntington National Bank NA v. Transit Service Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Margarita Encarnacion v. Caleb S. Easthon et al, order of magistrate.

Laureen M. Hogue et al v. Christine E. Lewis, order of magistrate.

Phyllis Franklin et al v. Tersaja Elliott-Harper, order of magistrate.

Bank of America NA v. William Laguardia, order of magistrate.

Lauren R. Martauz v. David C. Guzzy et al, order of magistrate.

Eric R. Totten v. Jean H. McBride et al, order of magistrate.

Kendra Helon v. FCA US LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Almos O’Neal v. Ohio Security Systems Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Richard T. Burns et al v. Raymond J. Tisone Esq., order of magistrate.

Tracee L. Joltes v. Eastern Gateway Community College et al, order of magistrate.

Genesis Outdoor Advertising Inc. v. Keith Rogers et al, order of magistrate.

State v. Todd Perkins, dismissed.

State v. William E. Fox, sentenced.

State v. Christian Bonilla, sentenced.

State v. Richard A. Vickers Jr., sentenced.

Brenda Regna v. Amy Ziccardi et al, dismissed.

Freedom Mortgage Corp. v. Maryann C. Magnolia et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Kathy L. Blake et al, confirmed sale and ordered deed and distribution.

Blazer Resources LLC v. K Line Logistics LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. v. Jacquelyn M. Fitzgerald et al, dismissed.

Huntington National Bank v. Jason T. Foster et al, confirmed sale and ordered deed and distribution.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Lisa S. Landon et al, confirmed sale and ordered deed and distribution.

Youngstown State University v. William A. Bricker, order of magistrate.

Jacqueline Wray v. LTV Steel Co. et al, order of magistrate.

Jessica McCauley v. Cocca Development Ltd. et al, order of magistrate.

Daily Grind Cafe Americano LLC v. James J. Deladurantey, order of magistrate.

Board of Commissioners of the Mill Creek MetroParks v. Edward L. Schlegel Jr. et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Horace W. Emerson et al, foreclosure.

Crescent Electric Supply Co. v. Control System Manufacturing Inc., order of magistrate.

Lauren R. Martauz v. David C. Guzzy et al, order of magistrate.

Paul Schnoebelen v. D’Amico Agency Inc., order of magistrate.

Janette F. McGinnis v. Comfortbrook Hospice LLC et al, order of magistrate.

City of Campbell v. Michael Millich et al, order of magistrate.

Thomas Clover v. Roth Bros. Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

State v. Melvin Vaughn, sentenced.

State v. Dwayne Bulls Jr., sentenced.

State v. Willie Martin, dismissed.

State v. George A. Avery II, sentenced (2).

State v. Cheryl L. Rose, pleads guilty.

Bank of America NA v. Susan K. Moore Johnson et al, dismissed.

Shapes Unlimited Inc. v. Michael Muscarella, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Anna Mae Williams et al, confirmed sale and ordered deed and distribution.

JP Morgan Chase Bank NA v. Matthew T. Beiling et al, confirmed sale and ordered deed and distribution.

First National Bank of Pennsylvania v. John Yerkey et al, confirmed sale and distribution.

Grant Shirley et al v. SXS Gear LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co. v. Jeffrey Davis, order of magistrate.

Wendelle Diehl v. Westchester Square Apartments et al, dismissed.

Brittany Rothbauer v. Progressive Insurance Co. et al, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Margaret Konnen et al, confirmed sale and ordered deed and distribution.

Carla Krawczenski v. Walmart Stores East LP, settled and dismissed.

Roy H. Weamer et al v. Linda A. Carnahan et al, settled.

Discover Bank v. Kevin J. Gozur, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

PNC Bank National Association v. Georgia E. Pachell et al, foreclosure.

Marci Kline et al v. Stuart J. Graines et al, dismissed.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Charles W. Rich, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Bank of America NA v. Joyce L. Calabrette, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Sarah R. Young v. Four X Four Unlimited Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Martin P. Ciminelli Jr. et al, dismissed.

Geraldine Hamrock v. Nancy A. Woofe et al, order of magistrate.

TD Bank USA NA v. Sally A. Rivera, judgment in favor of plaintiff.