Concept Studio offers unique event space, intimate feel

By Jessica Hardin

jhardin@vindy.com

Youngstown

Since its April opening, the Concept Studio has hosted yoga classes, a bridal shower, a record-release party and even a monthly event that gathers vendors making vegan products.

You can imagine how the space transforms to accommodate different events while maintaining an intimate feel. The building features exposed brick walls, high ceilings and remnants of a marble floor at the entry.

Mary Ann Meyer, half of the mother-daughter team behind Concept Studio, said the venue is unlike other event spaces downtown. The studio is located on Federal Street next to the Draught House.

“It’s smaller, which I think makes it a little more affordable for people, and it’s just a different look. This is one of the oldest buildings in the city,” Meyer said.

Meyer and her daughter, Christina Porter, are excited to continue working with diverse clients.

“I like that we’re getting a variety of interests in different things. That’s why we wanted to be downtown,” said Meyer.

Meyer specifically is excited to provide retail opportunities in the form of pop-ups and markets.

One event hosted at Concept Studio brought in artisans selling handmade products. The response was very positive, especially from people who remember venturing downtown to shop.

“People welcomed the opportunity to buy candles and perfumes and things that other people brought in that I don’t think there’s a lot of in the downtown area,” Meyer said.

For local makers and small businesses, this venue is perfect.

“It’s a great starting off point for small businesses that don’t want to invest in a brick and mortar store,” said Kate Lewis, who runs the Vegan Bazaar and owns Village Farmacy.

With an event such as the Vegan Bazaar, vendors, of course, bring their own products. But, the Concept Studio team can also lend its event planning expertise and coordinate decor and food.

The space includes a room that can be used as an office, two bathrooms and a prep kitchen in the back.

Concept Studio typically charges about $120 an hour for the use of the space or $500 for an event, but prices are flexible and depend on the needs of the customer.