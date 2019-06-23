Weathersfield Twp. road closed next week
WEATHERSFIELD — Trumbull County engineer announced that Salt Springs Road between state Route 46 and Ohltown-McDonald Road will be closed until June 29 for a culvert replacement. The recommended detour is south on state Route 46, east on Ohltown-McDonald.
