Weathersfield Twp. road closed next week


June 22, 2019 at 5:05p.m.

WEATHERSFIELD — Trumbull County engineer announced that Salt Springs Road between state Route 46 and Ohltown-McDonald Road will be closed until June 29 for a culvert replacement. The recommended detour is south on state Route 46, east on Ohltown-McDonald.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Youngstown


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$139900


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$165000


Columbiana


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$499900