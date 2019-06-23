Trumbull MetroParks announces park closures due to flooding


June 22, 2019 at 9:13p.m.

WARREN — Trumbull MetroParks announced Thomas Swift and Canoe City MetroParks are closed indefinitely due to flooding.

The parks will reopen once flood waters receded and cleanup has taken place, according to a park news release.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Youngstown


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$139900


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$165000


Columbiana


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$499900