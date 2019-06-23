Trumbull MetroParks announces park closures due to flooding
WARREN — Trumbull MetroParks announced Thomas Swift and Canoe City MetroParks are closed indefinitely due to flooding.
The parks will reopen once flood waters receded and cleanup has taken place, according to a park news release.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 3, 2012 midnight
3 Tmb. MetroParks closed for work
- March 2, 2018 7:10 p.m.
Flooding closes Trumbull County MetroParks roads
- July 19, 2013 10:21 a.m.
Trumbull parks reopen after flood
- December 23, 2013 11:09 a.m.
River flooding affects Trumbull metroparks
- April 3, 2018 9:40 p.m.
Road closures in Mahoning, Columbiana counties due to flooding
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.