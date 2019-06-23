Trainer banned at Santa Anita after horse death

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Hall of Fame trainer Jerry Hollendorfer was banned by the ownership of Santa Anita today after a fourth horse from his stable died – and the 30th overall – at the Southern California track.

The Stronach Group, which owns the track, said in a statement that effective immediately Hollendorfer "is no longer welcome to stable, race or train his horses at any of our facilities."

On the recommendation of a special panel convened to review horses' medical, training and racing history, the track's stewards scratched four horses trained by Hollendorfer that were entered to run today and Sunday.

A 4-year-old gelding trained by Hollendorfer was injured today while exercising on the training track and was euthanized. It was the first death of the meet on the training track, which isn't used for racing.

It was the 30th death since the racing season began Dec. 26. The track closes for the season Sunday.

The high number fatalities have led officials at Santa Anita and the California Horse Racing Board to initiate several measures to address horse and rider safety. The spate of deaths has drawn national political attention, including from Gov. Gavin Newsom and U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-California, who has called for racing to stop while training and racing conditions are inspected.

Hollendorfer couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

He told the Daily Racing Form,, however, "I'm training over 100 horses right now. Santa Anita didn't want me stay on the grounds. My opinion was that was a premature thing to do. I thought it was extreme. Now I have to step away for a while."

The special panel rejected 38 horses that were set to run over the final six days of racing, according to the California Horse Racing Board. The panel was created last week at the direction of Newsom.

Hollendorfer has 7,617 winners from 33,519 starters and purse earnings of $199,737,768 in his career, according to Equibase.com.