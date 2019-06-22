Surplus food/clothing
Surplus food/clothing
Temple Emmanuel Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 108 W. Indianola, Youngstown. Food and clothing giveaway, 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday. Recipients must bring proper identification.
Food-distribution notices are to be submitted by 3 p.m. the day before they are to be published.
More like this from vindy.com
- March 19, 2016 midnight
Surplus food/clothing
- July 25, 2015 midnight
Surplus food/clothing
- April 21, 2012 midnight
Surplus food/clothing
- June 23, 2018 midnight
Surplus food/clothing
- March 24, 2018 midnight
Surplus food/clothing
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.