Summer literacy program begins Monday in Boardman
BOARDMAN — Incoming Youngstown City School District CEO Justin Jennings will help kick off a summer literacy program Monday at 11 a.m. at Excalibur Barber inside the Southern Park Mall.
B.R.I.D.G.E. Barbers is a national program that aims to combat summer learning loss. Reading sessions start at 11 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of the month at rotating locations.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 21, 2019 1:07 p.m.
Youngstown schools, barbers stress the importance of reading
- September 17, 2005 midnight
Ohio Reads grant
- September 11, 2015 midnight
Dollar General gives $9,000 for literacy
- June 6, 2013 midnight
Camps provide educational, recreational activities
- June 8, 2013 11:36 a.m.
In Salem, library readies kids' programs
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.