Summer literacy program begins Monday in Boardman

BOARDMAN — Incoming Youngstown City School District CEO Justin Jennings will help kick off a summer literacy program Monday at 11 a.m. at Excalibur Barber inside the Southern Park Mall.

B.R.I.D.G.E. Barbers is a national program that aims to combat summer learning loss. Reading sessions start at 11 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of the month at rotating locations.