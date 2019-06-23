Summer literacy program begins Monday in Boardman


June 22, 2019 at 3:40p.m.

BOARDMAN — Incoming Youngstown City School District CEO Justin Jennings will help kick off a summer literacy program Monday at 11 a.m. at Excalibur Barber inside the Southern Park Mall.

B.R.I.D.G.E. Barbers is a national program that aims to combat summer learning loss. Reading sessions start at 11 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of the month at rotating locations.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Youngstown


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$139900


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$165000


Columbiana


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$499900