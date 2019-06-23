Services on Sunday for Memphis Vance, 9


June 22, 2019 at 3:35p.m.

HUBBARD — Memphis Vance, a 9-year-old Hubbard Elementary School student who was battling a rare disease called biliary atresia, died Thursday, according to an obituary posted on the Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home website.

A school fundraiser that raised more than $9,000 for Vance’s medical bills was featured in The Vindicator in May. Services are at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home at 4 p.m. Sunday. Calling hours are 1 to 4 p.m.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Youngstown


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$139900


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$165000


Columbiana


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$499900