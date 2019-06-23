Services on Sunday for Memphis Vance, 9
HUBBARD — Memphis Vance, a 9-year-old Hubbard Elementary School student who was battling a rare disease called biliary atresia, died Thursday, according to an obituary posted on the Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home website.
A school fundraiser that raised more than $9,000 for Vance’s medical bills was featured in The Vindicator in May. Services are at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home at 4 p.m. Sunday. Calling hours are 1 to 4 p.m.
