Selected local stocks

June 22, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., 22.590.08

Aqua America, 2.13 41.98 0.33

Avalon Holdings,2.35-0.70

Chemical Bank, 3.3739.48-0.07

Community Health Sys, 2.720.21

Cortland Bancorp, .44XXXX

Farmers Nat., 2.5913.83 -0.28

First Energy, 3.48 43.680.01

First Niles Fin., 2.298.750.90

Fifth/Third, 3.2027.360.05

FNB Corp., 4.1811.540.14

General Motors, 4.1736.89-0.09

General Electric, .3910.49-0.14

Huntington Bank, 4.19 13.330.06

JP Morgan Chase, 2.88109.44-0.75

Key Corp, 3.9617.060.19

Macy’s, 6.85 22.270.35

Parker Hannifin, 2.11170.94-1.26

PNC, 2.81133.410.51

Simon Prop. Grp., 4.91164.19-0.66

Stoneridge 32.22 0.53

United Comm. Fin., 2.95 9.31-0.11

Selected prices from Friday’s 4 p.m. close.

