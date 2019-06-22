Selected local stocks
STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE
Alcoa Inc., 22.590.08
Aqua America, 2.13 41.98 0.33
Avalon Holdings,2.35-0.70
Chemical Bank, 3.3739.48-0.07
Community Health Sys, 2.720.21
Cortland Bancorp, .44XXXX
Farmers Nat., 2.5913.83 -0.28
First Energy, 3.48 43.680.01
First Niles Fin., 2.298.750.90
Fifth/Third, 3.2027.360.05
FNB Corp., 4.1811.540.14
General Motors, 4.1736.89-0.09
General Electric, .3910.49-0.14
Huntington Bank, 4.19 13.330.06
JP Morgan Chase, 2.88109.44-0.75
Key Corp, 3.9617.060.19
Macy’s, 6.85 22.270.35
Parker Hannifin, 2.11170.94-1.26
PNC, 2.81133.410.51
Simon Prop. Grp., 4.91164.19-0.66
Stoneridge 32.22 0.53
United Comm. Fin., 2.95 9.31-0.11
Selected prices from Friday’s 4 p.m. close.
