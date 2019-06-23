NWS extends flood warning for Trumbull County

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Services has extended a flood warning until 5 p.m. Sunday for Trumbull County.

At 11 a.m. today, the Mahoning River at Leavittsburg was at 10.6 feet. Flood stage is 10 feet. Minor flooding is forecast for today. At 11 feet, flood waters may begin to affect operations in low-lying areas of the village.

The NWS forecasts the river will fall to below flood stage by Sunday afternoon.