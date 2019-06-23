NWS extends flood warning for Trumbull County


June 22, 2019 at 3:55p.m.

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Services has extended a flood warning until 5 p.m. Sunday for Trumbull County.

At 11 a.m. today, the Mahoning River at Leavittsburg was at 10.6 feet. Flood stage is 10 feet. Minor flooding is forecast for today. At 11 feet, flood waters may begin to affect operations in low-lying areas of the village.

The NWS forecasts the river will fall to below flood stage by Sunday afternoon.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Youngstown


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$139900


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$165000


Columbiana


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$499900