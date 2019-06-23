Mahoning Co. OVI checkpoint tonight in Boardman
BOARDMAN — Mahoning County Operating a Vehicle Impaired Task Force, in conjunction with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, announced a sobriety checkpoint will be on Market Street and Hillman Way from 10:30 p.m. tonight until 2:30 a.m. Saturday.
The checkpoint will be in conjunction with saturation patrols to aggressively "combat alcohol-related injury and fatal crashes," according to the OVI news release.
