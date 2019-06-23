Mahoning Co. OVI checkpoint tonight in Boardman


June 22, 2019 at 9:07p.m.

BOARDMAN — Mahoning County Operating a Vehicle Impaired Task Force, in conjunction with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, announced a sobriety checkpoint will be on Market Street and Hillman Way from 10:30 p.m. tonight until 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

The checkpoint will be in conjunction with saturation patrols to aggressively "combat alcohol-related injury and fatal crashes," according to the OVI news release.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Youngstown


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$139900


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$165000


Columbiana


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$499900