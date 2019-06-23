Legal battles continue to complete dispute bike trail

YOUNGSTOWN — The Great Ohio Lake to River Greenway marks the only time Mill Creek MetroParks has resorted to federal property seizure methods in modern history.

But Steve Avery, MetroParks’ planning and operations director, reminded The Vindicator’s editorial board last week that Volney Rogers, the MetroParks forefather, used eminent domain rights to appropriate natural areas to first establish the parks system in the 1890s.

Avery is now in his 31st year with the parks. He’s been focused on one local aspect of the Greenway project – MetroParks Bikeway – since 1989.

The 100-mile Greenway, about 80 percent of which is already built, would connect Lake Erie to the Ohio River through four counties, beginning at the lake in Ashtabula County, spanning Trumbull and Mahoning counties, then ending at the river in East Liverpool in Columbiana County.

Avery recalled “ugly” public meetings during the initial development phases of MetroParks Bikeway 19 years ago – which became the first of its kind in the Mahoning Valley, and is part of the proposed Greenway – as people argued “It’s going to go past my house. I don’t want crime, I don’t want vandalism.”

Now they say, “Don’t you dare take that bikeway away from us.”

Though hotly disputed, the Greenway represents a decades-long vision for economic development, Avery said.

