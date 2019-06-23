First-ever Pride parade in Warren


June 22, 2019 at 9:55p.m.

WARREN — Matt Cockrin drew a large crowd as he displayed his dancing prowess while lip-syncing to a popular song, but when it came to the underlying meaning behind his coordinated leaps, gesticulations and turns, he was anything but silent.

“In some situations, we have equality in the LGBTQ community, but we still have a long way to go,” the Cleveland man said after having entertained spectators who gathered to see him perform a variety of moves to the 2017 pop song “Whatever it Takes” by Imagine Dragons.

Cockrin’s appearance also was one of several musical acts that made up Trumbull County’s first LGBTQIA Parade and Pride Festival on Saturday in Courthouse Square.

