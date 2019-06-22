Agents find drugs, guns

KINSMAN

Agents with TAG Drug Task Force on Thursday executed a search warrant on a known drug house distributing crystal methamphetamine at 6451 Yoder St. Agents recovered approximately 47 grams of suspected crystal meth, pills and two handguns.

Ryan Mullett, 44, was booked in to the Trumbull County jail on a drug trafficking charge, and homeowner Nicole Hines was also arrested and charged with tampering with evidence. There were four other adults present during the search warrant and two juveniles.

Evidence will be sent to the state lab for testing. Additional charges are pending after the analysis.

Kinsman Township Police and the department’s police dog assisted the task force.

Bond set in burglary

YOUNGSTOWN

Judge Renee DiSalvo of municipal court Friday set bond at 10 percent of $7,500 for a man accused of forcing his way into a Bonnie Brae Avenue home earlier this week, hitting a woman in the head with a box of Nilla Wafers and stealing her cellphone.

Judge DiSalvo also told Melvin Glenn, 52, during his arraignment on a burglary charge that if he does post bond he must be on electronically monitored house arrest.

Glenn was arrested on a warrant Thursday by U.S. marshals and booked into the Mahoning County jail.

Phone stolen at gunpoint

YOUNGSTOWN

A man told police about 12:50 p.m. Thursday that someone robbed him at gunpoint of a cellphone he was trying to sell on Facebook.

The man told police he met someone in a Dogwood Drive parking lot on the West Side and he allowed the man in his car.

The man then pulled a gun, took the phone and ran away, reports said.

Juvenile faces charges

YOUNGSTOWN

Charges have been filed against a juvenile in the robbery of the 1370 Belmont Ave. Dollar General store earlier this week.

Police were able to find him after family members called police to say the juvenile had been involved. He confessed to Detective Sgt. Chad Zubal, who was sent to interview him after the family called in.

Employees told police someone with a gun robbed the store about 2:20 p.m. Monday. Police searched with a dog but could not find the suspect, who is in the Martin P. Joyce Juvenile Justice Center.

Man beaten at high rise

YOUNGSTOWN

Police said a man may lose an eye after he was beaten about 3:30 p.m. Thursday at a 25 Market St. high rise downtown.

Melvin Young, 52, was arrested on a charge of felonious assault. He is in the Mahoning County jail.

Reports said Young told police he got in a fight with the man because the man voiced a racial slur. Security video shows the two talking, then Young walks away, walks back inside, the two argue again and Young punches the victim.

The pair fall to the floor and fight, and when the victim crawls away, Young straddles him, punches him several times and chokes him before releasing him.

The victim denied using a racial slur, reports said. Reports said he told police Young got upset because he made a report about Young using his phone in the computer room.

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after ATV accident

WARREN

One person is dead after an ATV crash Friday evening along Parkwood Drive Northwest. Another was hospitalized.

The ATV struck a utility pole just after 7:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Parkwood Drive Northwest, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

One person involved was unconscious and bleeding from the mouth. One man received CPR just after the crash, according to report. Both were transported to the hospital.

Trumbull County authorities later announced one of them had died.

Investigators rule arson

YOUNGSTOWN

Fire investigators say arson is the cause of a fire about 2:30 a.m. Friday at a 27 Glacier Ave. home on the West Side. Crews found a fire on the first floor of the home when they arrived. No one was home at the time. A damage estimate was not available.

Road closing announced

YOUNGSTOWN

The Department of Public Works announced Oak Street Extension between Early Road and Lamar Avenue will be closed until further notice for emergency roadway repairs.

Autism Society awarded $10K grant

YOUNGSTOWN

The Autism Society of Mahoning Valley has been awarded a $10,000 grant from the Kennedy Family Fund of the Community Foundation of the Mahoning Valley to support Camp F.R.I.E.N.D. – Finding Rewards In Every New Day – an inclusive day camp for children and young adults with autism and their friends.

The camp is facilitated by ABA Therapy Solutions, and will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. from July 15-19 and Aug.12-16 at the Central YMCA, 17 N. Champion St.

Camp costs $150 per student. Registration forms are available for download at autismmv.org/campfriend, and can be emailed to camp@autismmv.org.

The grant will allow the camp to expand the number of campers who can attend, and will enable the Autism Society to offer financial scholarships.