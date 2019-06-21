Teachers, supporters want Youngstown principal reinstated

YOUNGSTOWN — Those who want to see House Bill 70 repealed and local control of the Youngstown City Schools brought back have strong advocates in Heather Shields and Katherine Buonavolonta.

“She always said that [William Holmes] McGuffey [Elementary School] is a family and she was the matriarch,” Shields said about Principal Cathy Dorbish, who was one of 14 principals, secretaries, administrators and other employees to have received reduction-in-force notices earlier this month as part of the district’s reorganization efforts.

Shields, a McGuffey Elementary fifth-grade teacher, and Buonavolonta, a retired 35-year special-education teacher who worked 15 years at McGuffey, urged the board of education during its meeting Friday to reinstate the popular 31-year principal.

For the complete story, read Saturday's Vindicator and Vindy.com