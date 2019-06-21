Send The Vindicator your Independence Day events
The Vindicator will run a listing of fireworks displays, parades, concerts and other Independence Day celebrations.
Send the times, admission fees if any, and other information to: July 4th Celebrations, Regional Desk, The Vindicator, P.O. Box 780, Youngstown OH 44501, or email to news@vindy.com and put July 4th Celebrations in the subject line.
Notices must be submitted by Saturday, June 29. Any questions? Call the Regional Desk clerk at 330-747-1471, ext. 1254.
More like this from vindy.com
- March 29, 2019 5:34 p.m.
- May 13, 2019 8:30 a.m.
Send The Vindicator your Memorial Day events
- July 5, 2015 midnight
4TH OF JULY | America celebrates
- July 2, 2007 1:10 p.m.
Planning a July 4th 'blast'? Tell the Valley
- July 2, 2010 12:04 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE DAY | Local events
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.