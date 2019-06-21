Officials mull Tobacco 21 legislation

YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown and Girard officials are mulling local Tobacco 21 ordinances in their municipalities to raise the legal age limit to 21 to buy tobacco or vape products.

There is a push for a statewide enactment of Tobacco 21 led in part by Gov. Mike DeWine, whose administration has referred to teen smoking as a public health crisis.

The proposal wouldn’t make it illegal for those between 18 to 20 to use tobacco and vaping products. It would impose a civil penalty on retailers that sell tobacco and vape products to people between those ages.

